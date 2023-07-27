Travel back in time at the upcoming Butler County 150th Celebration, by purchasing a set of cards; however, this is no ordinary deck. These cards, sold by the Friends of David City, will feature a variety of historical photos of downtown David City and famous David City natives with the S-150 seal on the front.

Friends of David City Member Deb Dinkelman stated the historical images on the cards date as far back as the late 1800s and as recent as the 1960s.

"Each of the 52 cards have a different historical photo in black and white," said Dinkelman. "I think a lot of people will recognize the buildings such as Jack and Jill's and the famous people such as Ruth Etting, Dale and Floyd Nichols and Joyce Hall, but I think there will also be a few unique ones people have not seen before."

This is Friends of David City's third deck of historical cards, and the group has also created a modern deck printed in color that features images of current parks and schools. All previous decks of cards will be sold during the 150th Celebration weekend; however, there is a limited supply of the previous two historical decks, Dinkelman added.

Both the new and old historical decks will be sold for $15 while the modern deck will cost $10, and all proceeds will go to improve the community, stated Dinkelman. Decks will also come with a clear plastic case.

Chairperson of the 150th Celebration Monica Heller noted her excitement over the cards' arrival, stating she believes this deck is "the best one yet."

"This is a time when people like to look at how far we have come as a town," Heller said. "It's nice to look at those people, businesses and buildings that came before us and acknowledge that they helped us get where are today."

According to Dinkelman, the historical pictures were collected through private individuals and the Boston Studio Project. She believes the cards provide the community with a chance to travel to the past.

"It is important that people see what historically David City looked like," Dinkelman said. "It's nostalgic to see the pictures and think about how the town has changed from the horses and buggies to the dirt streets all in 150 years."

The historical decks of cards are not the only opportunity for community members to take a trip down memory lane during the 150th Celebration, Heller said.

"The Walking Tour street project is complete, and there will be 26 buildings in the downtown business area where people can scan a QR, which will take them to a website with historical information on that building."

There are many opportunities for the community to remember the past during this 150th Celebration. The cards will be available at the Union Bank, Dale's Food and Pride, David City Discount Pharmacy and the Chamber of Commerce. Dinkelman noted cards can be purchased through her or via mail, by contacting 402-270-1983.