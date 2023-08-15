Ivan Micek expresses himself in exclamation points.

From his speech to the way he writes, you can hear and read his excitement. But, that excitement was a bit much for those helping him with his new children’s book, “Imaginat!on Mounta!n,” and so he was put on an “exclamation point diet.”

“Nobody puts Ivan on a diet,” Micek said.

Thus, Micek, along with his illustrator Brent Plooster, came up with a plan. Hidden in the pages of the book are 63 exclamation points, the age he was when the book was published. His book that encourages creativity has an activity for his readers right in the pages.

Micek, who grew up in Duncan, recently had a book signing at Accent Floral and Galleria in Columbus. The event saw many attendees looking to buy Micek’s book and chat up the newly published author.

The story of “Imaginat!on Mounta!n” follows seven kids — created after the likeness of Micek’s nieces and nephews — who go to Imaginat!on Mounta!n to play. After running around for a while, they get tired and lie down in the grass. The kids soon become bored and decide to play a game.

That game is to name things around them that are the colors of the rainbow. They go through all the colors, but can’t seem to think of anything purple, and so someone suggests putting on their thinking caps.

One decides to look through the "super-duper imagiscope" and sees purple trees. The others say, no, those aren’t purple trees, those are green but when you use your imagination, things can be whatever color you want them to be.

“It’s really giving ourselves permission to imagine and dream whatever we want,” Micek said of his book.

As the story continues, everything around the kids changes to different colors or at times, shape. There is a lemonade river, a blue sun, a red star and much more.

Micek said he thinks that everyone is creative when they are younger. But, as people grow up, they are taught to “color in the lines,” but this book takes a different approach.

“This is really giving kids permission to use their imagination and let anything be what they want it to be,” he said. “Color it, draw it — giving them permission that, ‘Hey it’s OK and it’s actually a really good thing.’”

At the back of his book, there is a blank page for readers to use however they would like. Again, encouraging his readers to let their creativity out.

“It’s really about never giving up on playing, being an adult child and to continue dreaming and being playful and having fun,” he said.

Micek has followed his creativity to create something new for himself.

He studied accounting/business administration and graduated from University of Nebraska-Lincoln. After college, he worked in the accounting industry which took him to Iowa, Chicago and eventually Omaha.

Even though he was working in his field of study, Micek said he was unhappy.

He started working with a career counselor and she suggested he read the book “The Artist’s Way” by Julia Cameron. This book, Micek explained, helps the reader look into their life, creativity and being creative in life, not just their art. Soon, he signed up for a 12-week workshop.

“During this process, the floodgates opened,” Micek said. “(I) started writing. I always enjoyed photography and dabbling into some of that stuff.”

His counselor suggested he leave his corporate job for something else. At the time, Micek said he couldn’t do that, but it planted a seed and after 15 years he left his accounting job. He took a sabbatical and did things like graphic art, internships and started hosting workshops based on “The Artist’s Way.”

“I realized that my creativity needed to be my creativity, and not something that was guided by others,” Micek said.

Micek hosted his workshops in Chicago for about three years where he would have a group of about 20 people. They met once a week and would go through the book.

“Just an incredible experience, and met some incredible people,” he said, adding he had to return to accounting to pay the bills and worked in that industry again for about 20 years. He was able to retire from accounting last year.

During this time in accounting, Micek said he didn’t stop creating things, but it was more something he did on the side. He wrote the original manuscript of “Imaginat!on Mounta!n” Sept. 1, 1995.

The characters in his book are in the likeness of his nephews and nieces. In 1995, he only had four, so in the early 2000s he revised the story to include all seven: Nikki, Matt, Cassandra, Bill, Michael, Chris and Marc.

As a kid, Micek said, imagination is a way to escape. Those ideas that were created have value and there’s a benefit to them, he added.

In 2006, he started looking into self publishing but, as he says, work and life got in the way. Last year, Micek met Lisa Pelto at a farmers market in Omaha.

Pelto works in concierge marketing where she works with local authors to help them set up to self publish their work. This is how the dream started to become a reality, he said.

When thinking of how he wanted the book to look, Micek said he wanted it to be very colorful, fun, inviting and playful. Through Pelto, Micek was put in touch with illustrators and, after interviewing and making sure they meshed well, began working with Plooster, who lives in South Dakota.

When Plooster started drawing the characters, he asked for pictures of Micek’s nieces and nephews when they were younger and also what their adult personalities are like now. This brought the characters to life, Micek said.

There are also other creative aspects Plooster added. The "super-duper imagiscope" has a lot of creativity built in.

The idea began as binoculars, but grew from there to include a gumball machine, a radio, a washing machine and much more.

“All this stuff comes together and it’s kind of like life itself. Our life experiences all come together,” Micek said.

Micek would like readers to really look at the book to trigger their imaginations as they go through it. There are connections to be made, he explained, such as the lemonade stand in the map toward the front of the book and the lemonade river in the back.

He figures 75% of readers probably will never see it, but it's there for those people who really look. He hopes they see things and are inspired by them.

Micek considers his book a journey he wants to share. It’s not about him being an author. Micek said he wants to inspire people.

“(It’s been) 28 years since I wrote this book. Never give up on your dreams,” he said.

To get this book into print, Micek created a self publishing company, Leap Press Books. The name of the company has ties to “The Artist’s Way,” he said.

The book has an illustration that does not resemble the others and that is the map to Imaginat!on Mounta!n. Micek explained that he wanted it to be a kid-like drawing so Plooster brought in his step-daughter Everley Alvarez. Micek asked if she could do this favor for him, and she was happy to be part of the project.

“The day the book was published, I got a text from her dad that said she was crying, she was so happy,” Micek said. “What made me happy, on this journey, is that a dream came true for a 12-year-old as a result of this book.”

Supporting others and their dreams is what brought him to Accent Floral and Galleria. Owner Tammy Hempstead and Micek became friends after connecting through social media. Hempstead recalled seeing Micek’s photos online and liking his work. Then one day, he called her shop to place an order of flowers for his mom, and they built a friendship after discovering they look at life very similarly.

Hempstead would encourage Micek to complete his children's book.

When Micek said he finished the book and was looking for a publisher, Hempstead suggested hosting a book signing.

They paired his book signing with the business’ annual open house. They also had popcorn from Sweet Harvest, and Beautifully Baked had a soft opening at their new location, which is close to Accent.

The event was a success, as there were people waiting before they opened, Hempstead said. This is a good reflection of what Columbus is like, she added.

“Columbus is big enough and small enough. We really are in a wonderful place ... If you have someone, even just one person from this community who supports you, you have a lot of support, she said. “This place is about that. We're here to lift people up.”

Hempstead doesn't host many events, but she does things she knows will truly help someone.

She believes having a book signing is a way to do that. She also believes people don't come to her by accident.

“Everyone who is sent to me, I know, is sent to me for a purpose,” she said.

She believes Micek encourages others through his book.

“Anything I do I just want to inspire other people, plain and simple,” Micek noted. “When I take photos and I see something differently, (I) post them on social media. (I) don’t have a huge following — that’s not what I’m here for — but if it inspires one person to look at a flower differently or to look from a different view, that’s what’s most important to me.”

The book comes in hardcover and paperback, and costs are $22.95 and $13.95, respectively. You can find them locally at Terrace Books and Accent Floral and Galleria. You can also find them online at Amazon.com or barnesandnoble.com. Once the website, LeapPressBooks.com, is complete readers can send in their pages from the back of the book to be added to an online gallery showcasing readers’ art.