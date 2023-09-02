OMAHA, NE (August 28, 2023) – Borsheims has promoted Andy Brabec to Vice President of Marketing and Ecommerce. In this new role, Brabec will be responsible for innovating and elevating the Borsheims brand to increase customer acquisition and loyalty. Brabec started his career at Borsheims in 2016 as the Director of Ecommerce before becoming the Director of Marketing and Ecommerce in 2019. He is a Jewelers of America 20 under 40 award winner with a proven track record of success in the digital space.

Brabec is a native of Schuyler, Nebraska, and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Doane University, where he was also a starting member of the men’s soccer team and a 4-year letter winner. Brabec is a passionate volunteer with the Team Jack Foundation and an active youth sports coach.

About BorsheimsBorsheims is one of the nation’s largest independent jewelry stores and a proud member of the Berkshire Hathaway family. With an international clientele spanning 50 states and six continents, Borsheims continues to operate with the vision that has guided the company for more than 150 years: “We are privileged to share in the special moments in our customers’ lives. We will treat each opportunity with the respect and importance it deserves by providing exceptional service.”