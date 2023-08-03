In 2022, Nebraska State Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican visited the Platte County Courthouse for a case that had to be transferred from Lancaster County. That was the last time he visited Platte County. On Aug. 14, it will be for a much more pleasant reason.

Janet Bancroft, public information officer at the administrative office of the courts and probation, said that the case, surrounding the death of Investigator Mario Herrera with the Lincioln Police Department, had to be moved the Platte County Courthouse for there to be a fair trial.

"Judge Stanke had just retired. There was an open seat and he said 'use my courtroom,'" Bancroft said. "We had Columbus security. They had to coordinate with Lancaster County security, get the defense and prosecution to coordinate to get people in and out."

Bancroft praised the efficiency and ease with which the Platte County Courthouse was able to coordinate these maneuvers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic with all of the spacing rules that went with that. She was astonished at the efforts of Clerk of the District Court Marlene Vetick and the various departments who gave up their time, effort and space for the trial to be conducted correctly.

"Marlene did a fantastic job. Probation vacated their office there on the main floor and gave them to the news media so they would have a private office in back," Bancroft said.

The recent visit is part of what Heavican calls his summer tour, where he visits communities across the state on his off time to recognize noteworthy efforts of their respective courts. His visit to Columbus will immediately follow a proclamation in Schuyler for its multi-lingual access.

"One of the important items for the chief justice is the most language-diverse communities in the state. When we go to Schuyler, we'll be celebrating that diversity in terms of the court employees who are bilingual and also run a statewide proclamation ceremony," Bancroft said.

On Aug. 14, Heavican, Judges Christina Marroquin and Jeff Lange and others will go on a tour of the Colfax County Courthouse as well as its probation system with its bilingual staff members. He will also recognize those at the Platte County Courthouse who do the same.

"We'll start by the courthouse where the court and probation staff will introduce the supreme court staff to the way bilingual non-native-English speakers are provided access to the systems," Bancroft said. "Staff will greet, get us where we want to be where we'll end by probation and greet the multilingual probation staff."

At their next stop in the county court room, the Colfax County group will see a demonstration of computer systems related to the multilingual access as well as meet two of the interpreters on staff for court and see how they do their jobs. Then Heavican will sign a proclamation celebrating the things they saw that day before the group heads to El Patron for lunch.

"The mayor and the chamber will greet us there and welcome the judge to Schuyler. The chief justice will make some remarks about the community. He's a Schuyler boy, so he'll be tromping through his old hometown where he knows the people and the community," Bancroft said.

After El Patron, the group will come to Columbus for a tour of the Platte County Courthouse with Judges Denise Kracl and Jason Bergevin. Platte County Court Clerk Darla Schiefelbein said the visit will be rather relaxed.

"When he comes to Columbus, Marlene Vetick is hosting in the district court for him to say a few words about Platte County, thank folks for all the hard work they do," Schiefelbein said. "(State Sen.) Mike Moser has been invited, the local Bar (Association), it's a very relaxed atmosphere, recognizing the fact that Platte County hosted that change of venue."