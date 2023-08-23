In recent years, Schuyler has become a hotbed for businesses and residences alike, trying to find their way into Nebraska. Due to the resourcefulness and ingenuity of many people in the city, it has been able to accommodate many. For that, the city was recently given an important certification.

"We were evaluated on several different points and program standards related to elements like preparedness, are we prepared for when companies come into Schuyler, to help them secure a lot, a home location?" Carol Ringenberg, Schuyler Community Development coordinator said.

At a July 18 Schuyler City Council meeting, the city was given the certificate by Nebraska Department of Economic Development Business Development Consultant Deb Poehling. Poehling said the certification shows a lot of dedication and hard work on the part of people across the community.

"The certified community has shown that they have done a lot of homework. They have met as community leaders and are all working toward the same goals," Poehling said. "They're a positive community for growth. They've got a good web design that is conducive to letting people know they're there to do business."

Ringenberg said she gives the credit to her predecessor in the position, Cheryl Brandenburgh, who applied for the title quite a while ago. The certification lasts for five years and will count a lot toward grant applications, Ringenberg said.

"It's big because when we apply for grants, they have a scoresheet. Being certified, we get five automatic points. If we have a future focus, that's three. It required insight to make us a stronger candidate and given her (Brandenburgh's) background, that's why she knew what needed to be written," Ringenberg said.

Schuyler was also commended for being a forward-moving community, or a community that is constantly pushing toward the future instead of staying where it is, Ringenberg said. The future, she said, lies with youth, and given the results of the recent Department of Economic Development youth survey, she wants to start getting their opinions sooner rather than later.

"We are going to start a group called Future Focus and it'll fall under me at Schuyler Community Development and I am going to have youth nominated to sit on this Future Focus," Ringenberg said. "What we'll be looking at is why they love Schuyler. I find it interesting how many have come back to live here because of schools, community job opportunities, location."

The survey revealed that a majority of young people want to come back to their home communities once they get through college or job training and that they value good schools, safety and small communities, with many preferring places like their hometown.

The top notch building, Ringenberg said, is another thing she'd like local voices to help out with. Solutions, she said, are not as simple as "tear it down and start over."

"The third Leadership Schuyler class is in January and I'm going to make that this group's project. We're finding out as far as demolishing it, three other structures are dependent on it. It's not as easy as finding a company and tearing it down," Ringenberg said.

Poehling commended such partnerships between programs, departments, offices and even the schools. Particularly, she wanted to point out Schuyler's having a coordinator of housing within Schuyler Community Development which has allowed the community to expand in a way that encourages and accommodates growth.

"That has reaped them great rewards. They've been able to access every funding mechanism, done a great job in that respect. I also want to commend Schuyler for being diverse and grasping that diversity, being inclusive on boards and leadership," Poehling said.

Poehling went on to say the community's general connectedness and cooperative spirit will take it far as it plans ahead, especially for the next five years it has the certification.

"It defines them as a community that is welcome to business recruitments, kind of making a map for the future," Poehling said.