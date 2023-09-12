Something in the water inspired students from Schuyler Central High School and Newman Grove's Future Farmers of America (FFA) to start testing Shell Creek.

As it turns out, it was atrazine, a material found in herbicide.

"Three of us and three kids from Newman Grove talked about how we could test water from different spots in Shell Creek and send that information back to Shell Creek," Junior Hayden Bailey said.

Bailey along with Grant and Max Arps represented Schuyler at the International Soil and Water Conservation Society Conference in Des Moines, Iowa, alongside Zander Jarecki, Aleeya Morris and Halie Nelson from Newman Grove FFA. They spoke to a room full of conservation experts about their experience testing the water at Shell Creek for atrazine, a compound found in herbicides to keep weeds and grass from taking hold in crops.

The Shell Creek Watershed, Grant Arps explained, was on the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean Water Act List of Impaired Waters for its atrazine content until 2018. The group took that the creek being on the list made it a good place to test for the material and their findings impressed the organizers of the conference.

"The list (of impaired waters) is (about) anything and everything that can be in the water, like E. Coli and atrazine," Grant said. "We were there to inform people of what we found in the Shell Creek watershed and how big of a challenge it's been to remove it off the list."

Agricultural Science Teacher Hal Moomey said the testing took place during the summer and the information gathered was sent to the local natural resources district (NRD). From there, they worked out a way to help solve it.

"They do the testing through the summer and report back to the NRD every year, tell them, 'this is what was in the water, this is what we concluded from the testing, from here, you guys do what you want to do,'" Moomey said.

The conference, Moomey added, was on a different scale than anything they've done before, however. With an oral presentation as well as creation of posters, they were speaking alongside field experts.

"They did the poster contests and it was really interesting to see these people with PhDs and master's degrees going up against high school students," Moomey said.

They also attended talks on water and soil conservation by said PhD students and experts, which was interesting in its own right.

"It was definitely an eye-opener on how big of an impact our little towns of Schuyler and Newman Grove can have on a big world of people who do this for a living," Grant said.

Bailey, Max and Grant all joined for different reasons, they said. Bailey comes from a farming family, he said, which inspired him to join and learn about it now. Grant joined to help get a foothold in a future career in welding or ag, and his brother Max joined because, simply, he had friends in FFA and he wound up liking it well enough to stay.

Moomey said the group is working on something for another convention in South Carolina and that, if they work as hard on it, they should be able to go. They will continue their work, testing for E. Coli among other things as well.

"That's something, from the FFA and NRD standpoint, if they want to go to South Carolina and put in the exact same work, we'll take them wherever they want to go," Moomey said.