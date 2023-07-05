It’s due to the hard work of staff and dedication to customer service that Ace Hardware in David City has been recognized as a Pinnacle Performance Retailer, according to Store Manager Erin Hotovy.

The designation is Ace’s highest honor for its hardware stores. Metrics for the award are based on quality service and convenience, Hotovy said.

“It's basically about providing a great shopping experience for our local community,” Hotovy said.

This is the eighth year in a row that David City’s Ace Hardware, 443 N. Fourth St., has been named a pinnacle retailer. What makes the designation more noteworthy is that, out of the more than 5,000 Ace Hardware stores worldwide, only a couple of hundred receive the award.

“The people that work for me are incredible. I have an incredible staff, and they put our customers first,” Hotovy said. “We’re really proud to go out of our way when necessary to help. I can't give enough credit to the people that work for me, because they are really terrific. The community has been great since we opened.”

Hotovy has managed the David City store since it opened in 2014.

The store had been purchased from a couple who ran True Value Hardware for many years.

“They were well-known, well-established retailers, and people kind of had come in a time or two to see what we were all about,” he added. “Once they did, the community has been very supportive and really just been great to work with and work for.”

John Bray, an assistant manager who has been there for six years, noted how much the designation means to them.

“We know that we're actually serving our community and helping all of our customers to the best of our ability. We’ve got a lot of happy people that leave here,” Bray said.

“I think all of our employees are very customer service oriented. They're really driven to help the people that come in the door, and it makes everybody feel good to be helpful like that.”

David City’s Ace Hardware has a total of 16 employees. Hotovy said there are five full-time workers while the rest are part-timers. The part-time employees are a mix of people who work there as a second job and high school students.

“All three of the area high schools – Aquinas, David City and East Butler – we've had a number of kids from each of them, and we've had really great luck there, too,” Hotovy said.

Hotovy noted people may not realize that the David City Ace Hardware is part of a four-store chain, owned by a Henderson resident in nearby York County. They are considered a cooperative, not a franchise or owned by a corporation.

Hotovy said it’s typically their goal to be named a Pinnacle Performance Retailer every year.

“We really have set a high standard for ourselves at the store,” he said. “It's awesome. It's my team getting rewarded for a job well done. It makes me feel very proud that we're able to help as many people as we do.”