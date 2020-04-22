Happy Earth Day America, here in Nebraska we’re acting like what pandemic?

He’s being strangely very political in a time of national crisis when people want leadership over partisanship. As I said, I was about to praise the

For Release Wednesday, April 22, 2020 – Page 2

Governor for being a leader and a great communicator. I don’t like the fact that he talks too fast and appears a bit too arrogant and condescending behind the podium. But he has been surrounding himself with the right state officials and getting some good information out there.

Sadly, we come back around to the refusal to order a “shelter-in-place” directive while the numbers of new cases and deaths increases exponentially. Questioned on it, by doctors and reporters, Ricketts clings to what is already in place as working for Nebraska. “One size doesn’t fit all,” he says.

But, most caskets are the same size, Governor. I would think that having the opportunity to prevent just one Nebraskan from being in one of those caskets would be a laudable goal.

So what does a sunny pandemic Sunday afternoon look like in my neighborhood? People and kids and their pets out in the yard, playing games and visiting and washing their cars in the driveway. Darned few of them wearing masks.