Mead and Martinez-Ortiz graduate from Problem-Solving Court

After two years of sobriety and the hardships that go with achieving it, Nikki Mead and Luis Martinez-Ortiz graduated from Problem-Solving Court at the Butler County Courthouse on May 10.

The program, designed to help rehabilitate those with drug or drug-related charges and help them to get those charges withdrawn, involves extensive monitoring and many court dates. Completion itself is an achievement.

Through the Intensive Outpatient Program, participants are randomly called and told to do drug tests. If they relapsed or fail the test, the program resets. Mead and Martinez-Ortiz agreed that this was the hardest part of the program. Weekends, early mornings and holidays are not exempt from the random testing.

"(It's) having to wake up in the morning having to do a drug test, I like getting back to having a routine" Martinez-Ortiz said.

"I'm not going to miss being up at 5:30 taking calls, missing work for court," Mead said.

The selection for the testing times and dates is random, according to Morgan Campbell, Problem-Solving Court coordinator for Nebraska's Fifth Judicial District.

"Whenever we call their color in, if we call their color or text their color, they have to come in," Campbell said.

One tool the problem-solving court employs is the Real Colors communication method.

Real Colors are a series of four personality types grouped by a color, with each color having a distinct type of lifestyle and effective method of communication. As an example, Campbell compared gold types, who are punctual and precise, with orange types, who are more spontaneous.

"We can't give an orange five things to do. It's not going to set them up for success. If we set them up for success, we need to be able to communicate," Campbell explained.

Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl said this method allows graduates to more effectively communicate after the program's completion as well.

"Once they know how they communicate it helps them to communicate with other people," Kracl said. "Then when they know what their personality they can figure out what somebody else's personality is."

Mead and Martinez-Ortiz agreed that the biggest supporters they had in the process were others in the program. Mead added that her husband, family and the church were her biggest supporters outside of that.

"We all supported each other," Mead said.

Campbell said the program not only rehabilitates and offers a support system for participants, it helps them with their careers. She added that it can help them to not just obtain but maintain their occupations, and help them to understand what caused their substance abuse issues in the first place.

Mead said she would tell others who are new to the program or considering the program to just do it, and let the court help you. Martinez-Ortiz thanked his therapist, sponsor and the team for helping him get to where he is.

"It's a really big change factor. I came in here being like I really didn't want to go through anything like that and I just got through it," Martinez-Ortiz said.

