Q&A: Caleb Hamernik

Question: Name and Position?

Answer: Caleb Hamernik, Colfax County Sheriff

Q: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

A: I am originally from Clarkson. After my military and railroad careers, I moved back four years ago.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family.

A: My father, Chuck, was formally the mayor of Clarkson for 22 years and currently co-owns and operates Bluebird Nursery in Clarkson with my two uncles, Tom and Mike Hamernik. My mother, Lynette, was a school teacher in Colfax County as I was growing up. Currently she is the front desk manager of 14 years at Norfolk Lodge and Suites in Norfolk.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am a certified police officer for the City of Schuyler Police Department.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: To protect and preserve the Colfax County way of life that I have grown up experiencing with living in the county. My experience is through private sector, military, county and city government, to be more efficient with Colfax County Sheriff’s Office's budget while providing professional law enforcement for the residence of Colfax County.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: I am a member of Pheasants Forever and I volunteer and help with the Clarkson rodeo. I also assist in concealed carry permit classes in the surrounding areas.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I am certified law enforcement officer in the state of Nebraska. Along with my accumulative six years of management experience in the Air National Guard and Genesee and Wyoming Railroad.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: Drug and alcohol abuse within the county, along with roadside safety. I would change the culture of law enforcement within the county. Working together with other law enforcement agencies as a cohesive unit to ensure the safety of Colfax County. Providing more frequent and pride drug recognition training to the officers, along with educating the residents of Colfax County of the dangers of driving while impaired.

Q: What's one thing you believe the county could do better? Why?

A: I believe the county can do better at being more transparent, providing better communication to its residents. County Attorney Denise Kracl has done an amazing job of keeping the county informed of any road closures and inclement weather advisories, along with general announcements. With that said, she shouldn’t be the only one tasked with keeping people informed with what is going on within the county.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: In 2010, I was deployed to Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, during Operation Enduring Freedom. While there, I learned about the value of other cultures and the importance of working together to accomplish a common goal. Colfax County is a place of many different cultures, but yet we all have the same end goal of living in a safe environment to raise our families. I feel the experience I’ve had overseas has prepared me to ensure every person seeking assistance from Colfax County Sheriff’s Office will be treated with dignity and respect.

