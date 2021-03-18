Video to stay in courts post-COVID

Colfax County Court changed during the pandemic, with the implementation of more video. Those changes may stay post-COVID-19, Colfax County Court Clerk Magistrate Ellen Faltys said.

Colfax County is “unique,” she noted, because it does not have a jail. When the jail closed, she said, the County implemented a video system. Those incarcerated in the county are taken to jails in Platte or Butler counties.

“Not across the blanket, but on a normal day, we would not transport prisoners. They would appear via video link,” Faltys said. “It very much expanded to using Cisco Webex for attorneys.”

Faltys said it worked well, but noted there was a learning curve when it came to letting the court know they needed to appear via Webex or requesting to appear by video in a timely manner.

“Just details like that I’m sure everyone had,” she added. “It’s just a different way of doing business.”

There are downsides to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are positives as well, Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said. One downside is the lack of human interaction. Plus, life has changed for everyone.