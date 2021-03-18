Video to stay in courts post-COVID

Colfax County Court changed during the pandemic, with the implementation of more video. Those changes may stay post-COVID-19, Colfax County Court Clerk Magistrate Ellen Faltys said.
Colfax County is “unique,” she noted, because it does not have a jail. When the jail closed, she said, the County implemented a video system. Those incarcerated in the county are taken to jails in Platte or Butler counties.
“Not across the blanket, but on a normal day, we would not transport prisoners. They would appear via video link,” Faltys said. “It very much expanded to using Cisco Webex for attorneys.”
Faltys said it worked well, but noted there was a learning curve when it came to letting the court know they needed to appear via Webex or requesting to appear by video in a timely manner.
“Just details like that I’m sure everyone had,” she added. “It’s just a different way of doing business.”
There are downsides to the COVID-19 pandemic but there are positives as well, Sheriff Shawn Messerlie said. One downside is the lack of human interaction. Plus, life has changed for everyone.
“I think the upside is with technology, maybe we’re now using it for the right reasons,” Messerlie said. “A lot of our meetings, we don’t have to drive places. Even in the courtroom now, we don’t have to transport as many people as we used to have to.”
Instead, everything is done by video. In Colfax County District Court, a T.V. was installed to connect with interpreters, Messerlie said, for those who don’t speak English. When COVID-19 hit, video was also used for prisoners. Messerlie thinks it will be a trend because, he said, it is more convenient and safer.
“They just started using (video) last year when the COVID-19 (pandemic) hit,” Messerlie added. “Now it’s going to be probably a permanent thing in courtrooms.”
Video is a positive, he said, as training and meetings are now done over Zoom, instead of driving to sessions.
“Of course, it’s not the same,” he added. “But it’s a lot better than not doing anything at all.”
Transporting inmates is dangerous, Messerlie said. Video can minimize the risk of escape or anyone getting hurt, he added.
“It helps out a lot,” he said. “Especially if we have somebody at the penitentiary in Lincoln, we don’t have to go up and pick them up, drive them all the way back … it saves about a four-hour trip.”
District Court Clerk Mary Kay Bailey wrote in a March 8 email she agreed that before the pandemic, video had primarily been for interpreters. The State of Nebraska provided Webex before COVID-19, she said.
“Now more hearings are being held via video, though some restrictions do exist,” Bailey said. “All hearings for persons in custody not requiring the presentation of evidence are held by web-based hearings.
“I believe that video hearings may continue to be used after the threat of the pandemic.”
Faltys shared that sentiment for Colfax County Court.
“Part of it (is it’s) very cost-efficient, particularly if you have court-appointed council and they don’t have to travel,” Faltys said. “Webex will never replace an open courtroom and certain kinds of hearing. But for things that the judge agrees to do by Webex, it works well.”
It might even continue to grow, she noted.
“Many people can download Webex on their phone now,” Faltys said. “It’s not just for certain people.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.