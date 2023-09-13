For Saunders County's Larissa Schultz, voting is based on what you agree with most, not disagree with the least. That's what inspired her to run for District 23's legislative seat, currently occupied by State Sen. Bruce Bostelman.

While she knew she was going to run and had support from several friends and family members, Schultz said, running for office isn't something one is necessarily ready for. Nevertheless, she's excited.

"I think it's important people have choices on their ballot that represent their values. I didn't see my values in the people already declared," Schultz said. "We're going to talk to everyone in the city, find out what their values are and I'll do my best to reflect that."

Born in Omaha and living just outside of Yutan for the last 20 years, Schultz said she has gotten to see both the big city and rural sides of things in that time. She teaches yoga in Lincoln and volunteers with a retail food waste rescue non-profit in Omaha. Her proximity to Omaha and Lincoln, while still living somewhere rural, she said, is a blessing.

"It's a really beautiful part of the state and I appreciate being able to be close to the city, but outside of it," Schultz said.

After living in the area for 20 years, Schultz said she noticed when she was voting, she was voting for the person who disagreed with her the least. To her, seeing someone who represented her values directly was important and, not seeing that on the ballot, she decided she had to run.

Her platform hinges on several values she deems of high importance: health care access for rural communities, clean water, medical freedom, education and keeping Nebraska's youth in Nebraska.

"I think every Nebraskan has the right to a high-quality public education. I think every Nebraskan has the right to safe drinking water. I think there's a lot of potential for renewal in our agricultural centers in a way that would be beneficial for the health of our water and air," Schultz said. "There's a lot of potential for growth there that farmers need support for to help our planet and all of us."

Food insecurity, Schultz said, is also a big deal to her, hence her working with the non-profit.

"The reason I work with the non-profit is because I feel really strongly about food security. I think it's shameful that there are children going to sleep hungry in this state and I know public policy can impact that for the better," Schultz said.

Schultz's campaign manager Brian Reitz said he joined Schultz a few months ago. They had worked together before and seeing how she handled things then and how they were able to work together on a project, joining her seemed like the right fit.

"I joined as her campaign manager because Larissa's passion, ability to deliver results and infectious energy are undeniable," Reitz said. "The people in her district deserve honest representation and I'm dedicated to making sure she becomes their next elected representative in the Unicameral."

Schultz's dedication to the causes she believes are important, Reitz said, are what makes her different from the other candidates. Her comprehensive approach and people-centered perspective, he added, make her the standout choice in this election.

"What sets her apart is her assertive approach to addressing critical issues, including clean water, healthcare access and personal medical choices," Reitz said.

Reitz added that her key areas of focus are thinking ahead for future issues Nebraska and District 23 may encounter.

"Larissa's dedication to retaining young Nebraskans through improved job prospects, affordable housing and accessible childcare demonstrates her forward-thinking vision," Reitz said. "She also recognizes the pivotal role of public education in nurturing the well-being of our families and communities."

If elected, Schultz said it's hard to pick a first priority, but the first thing she will do as a person is to hug her family. One of the first things she wants to look at on the state level, however, are the nitrate levels in Nebraska's water supply. She knows, she said, that she has a lot of energy, drive and passion for the things she wants to get done.

"Because I have lived in the city and outside of it, I understand the way people relate to each other in both of those contexts and I feel really equipped to bridge the gap between the rural folks who feel left behind by their government and those who make the laws from the city and don't understand what the issues are," Schultz said.